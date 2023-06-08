ASHLAND, Wisc. (WJFW)- Rhinelander's girls soccer team has had a stellar season. The Hodags were 12-4 overall coming in to their sectional semi-finals matchup on Thursday. Three of those four losses came against Lakeland Union and Ashland. The Hodags were able to take down Lakeland Union in the regional final to avenge two of those losses, and had the opportunity to avenge one more when they took on Ashland at Northland College.
Ashland is a team that should be taken very seriously. The Oredockers earned a number one seed in the Division-3 bracket, and rightfully so. They held a 17-2-2 record coming into this matchup, and finished as undefeated Heart O'North Conference champions with an 8-0 record.
Both of these teams are looking to make it to the state tournament in a few weeks, with each team only two wins away from making it to the big dance.
Ashland started this game out hot, wanting to create a lead as early as possible. They were able to do it in under 10 minutes, and struck twice. The first goal came from Lilly Nye in the 6th minute. One minute later, Hannah Bochler put one in the net to make it 2-0 Ashland. Then, Sienna Mika put a third ball in the back of the net for the Oredockers to put them up 3-0 after just 15 minutes. Finally, a second goal in the first half was scored by Mika to put Ashland up 4-0 heading into halftime.
The second half can be described by two things: hope and the half of Rhinelander goalie Mya Krouze's life. After giving up four first half goals, the junior would not be denied in the final 40 minutes. The majority of the second half was Ashland trying to score some more insurance goals, but Krouze was not having it. Diving stop after diving stop, she was able to shut out Ashland in the second half.
On top of the strong second half performance from Krouze, the Hodags started to mount a comeback. In the 5th minute of the second half, Morgan Van Zile was able to score off of a pass from Ava Lamers, infusing some confidence back into Rhinelander as they cut the lead to 4-1.
However, the first half scoring barrage proved to be too much for the Hodags, as Ashland was able to hold on and win it 4-1 to advance to the sectional finals, and ending Rhinelander's season.
The Hodags did not end their season without making some noise and putting up a fight, taking down their rival's season and avenging their two losses to Lakeland Union. Rhinelander finishes their season with a 12-5 overall record, and, according to team captains Leah Jamison and Emma Chiamulera, were able to call it a successful season.
Ashland improves to 18-2-2 on the season, and advance to the WIAA Sectional Final, where they will take on Rice Lake, one win away from the state tournament.
When these two teams faced off to start the season, Ashland took down Rhinelander 3-1 in Rhinelander. Now, these two teams faced in Ashland, and the Orecockers took this one as well, and the Hodag's season both starts and finishes with a loss to a very talented Ashland team.