125 years ago on January 11, a group of Rhinelander women got together.
The wives of the founders of the city of Rhinelander were determined to help the community.
“Their mission statement was to enhance the lives of residents of Rhinelander right from the beginning," said Historian and Former Club President Cindy Goll.
The first president of the Rhinelander Woman’s Club was Clara Brown. She led the way to what the women’s club would become 125 years later.
“We’ve expanded, and we’ve branched out into so many new areas of helping, collaborating, and partnering," said Goll.
The club has partnered with organizations like NATH, the food pantry, and Lights of the Northwoods.
“New people are participating and volunteering; that’s what’s really made me happy," said Goll. "We’ve had people sign up for things the day they join the club.”
Christy Schneider serves as the current president, after Goll led the club through the pandemic.
Remarkably, the club actually grew during the pandemic. Goll led weekly Zoom meetings and found a way to connect the club through a screen.
“I’m very proud of this group," said Schneider. "They are wonderful go-getters who don’t really seek recognition for all the things that they do, but there’s a variety of things to do in this club.”
Now, the club celebrates 92 dedicated members that volunteer in the community. They’re following the original mission of the woman’s club, and passing it onto future generations.
“A lot of our projects go toward the youth of the community, so we’d sure like to have them at least be aware of us and participate when they can, or just know about us so that they can carry us through, 20 years from now," said Goll.
The Rhinelander Woman's Club hosts monthly meetings. The next meeting is Tuesday February 14 at Cabaret Cove in Rhinelander.
