Rhinelander wins first round GNC matchup against Northland Pines

RHINELANDER, Wisc. (WJFW)- The Great Northern Conference Hockey Tournament has commenced. In the first round number three Rhinelander hosted number six Northland Pines.
The energy was high for the Hodags with many goal attempts. Rhinelander was finally able to get on the board at the end of the first period with Leo Losch. That goal picked up the momentum for the guys and they scored again in the last seconds of the first period with Sam Schneider.
Rhinelander won 4-1 and will move on to play Mosinee.