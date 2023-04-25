RHINELANDER, Wisc. (WJFW)- After a rough start to the season, Rhinelander's girls soccer team has caught fire these past few weeks. The Hodags started the year off 0-2, dropping their first two games to Ashland and Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln. Then, something sparked within that team. The Hodags went on a four-game winning streak, outscoring opponents 27-1 in that span. Two of those wins were against Great Northern Conference opponents, taking down Medford 6-0 and Antigo 11-0.
They were looking to continue that momentum Thursday night against a tough Northland Pines team. The Eagles were 1-1-1 this season, coming off of a tough loss to Lakeland Union at Mike Webster Stadium on Thursday. The Hodags came into this matchup with an impressive 4-2 record, while also being undefeated in Great Northern Conference games, holding a 2-0 record in the GNC. Northland Pines was in third place in the Great Northern Conference, holding a 1-1 record. Either a win or loss would move the Eagles away from a .500 record overall and in conference play.
The Hodags took control from the very beginning of this game. Just three minutes in, Ava Lamers got the Hodags up 1-0 via a penalty kick. Then, the second goal of the first half happened with a Sophie Miljevich screamer that grazed the bottom of the cross bar for what will be considered the goal of the game. After that goal, the Hodags went into the locker room up 2-0 at the half.
In the second half, Ava Lamers got a pair of goals in the 64th and 71st minute, to secure a hat trick for the night. Those two goals were good enough to get her team the 4-0 win, and Rhinelander has now won five-straight games.
With the win, Rhinelander improves to 5-2 on the season and 3-0 in Great Northern Conference games, putting them at a tie with defending champions Lakeland Union for first place in the conference. Their next game will be Thursday against the T-Birds in Minocqua, where one team will be left standing as the sole leader of the Great northern Conference.
Northland Pines falls to 1-2-1 on the season, and 1-2 in the Great Northern Conference. They will look to get back on track to their winning ways on Thursday, when they host Mosinee in a Great Northern Conference matchup.