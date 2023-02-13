RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - A popular gift for Valentine's Day is a box a chocolates, but if a couple has a pet at home they should be careful just leaving them out. “Sometimes we just get more phone calls my dog got into this you know is this a problem," said Dr. Kerry Brekke a veterinarian at Animal Health Care Center. Valentine’s Day is a fun day full of surprises for people, however it can be terrible time for pets. "Ribbons and flowers all of those things can have their potential side effects if dogs or cats try to eat them," said Dr. Kerry.
There’s a lot of items pets need to stay away from such as candles and alcohol. However, Dr. Kerry Brekee says chocolate can cause many problems. “Well, I think because people get it in a larger amount and so dogs If they get into the whole heart shaped truffle box," she said. Chocolate can cause some pretty bad Gi upset, vomiting, diarrhea, heart problems, seizures, death if they eat enough so it can be scary," she said. The best way to avoid problems is to simply keep these items out of reach. Dr. Kerry believes this will prevent having to take a trip to the vet.
“It’s important because it’s not easy to deal with and its hard on the owners its hard on the pets so just try to put your stuff away," she said. "If you have kids make sure they put their stuff away because that’s another big one," she added. "Kids will come home from school and they have a bunch of candy from school and they leave it in their backpack and the dog finds it and eats it," said Dr. Kerry.
Submit story ideas to mqawee@wjfw.com