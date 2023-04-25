MINOCQUA, Wisc. (WJFW)- Rhinelander's boys tennis team is on the verge of extending one of the most impressive streaks in Wisconsin High School athletics. The Hodags have won the past eight Great Northern Conference championships, and are on the quest for nine-straight titles. Standing in their way on Tuesday was Lakeland Union, in a chilly dual meet in Minocqua.
The eight-straight conference title isn't the only impressive record the Hodags held before their dual meet on Tuesday. Rhinelander had not dropped a match in conference games this season. That streak ended, however, with Dominic Gironella taking the win at the number one singles match 6-1, 6-2. The T-Birds were able to add another win at number three singles, but it still wasn't enough, as Rhinelander took the 5-2 win to remain undefeated in the Great Northern Conference.
The Hodags will look to stay undefeated in conference play on Thursday, when they travel to Antigo to take on their rival. Lakeland Union will look to get back to their winning ways on Thursday, when they travel to Stevens Point to take on Pacelli.
