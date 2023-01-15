Merrill, Wisc. (WJFW)- Rhinelander boys hockey took down Medford 8-1 in the first round of the East/Merrill tournament to reach the finals on Saturday where they took on Jeffers (MI.). The Hodags are in a great place right now in the Great Northern Conference standings. They are currently in a three-way tie for second place with six points, trailing Lakeland Union by only two points. The Hodags held an impressive 8-2 record before their contest with Jeffers on Saturday.
The Hodags started this game out hot, scoring the first goal by way of a power play, with Layne Roeser putting it in the back of the net. However, Jeffers responded. Rhinelander found themselves on the wrong end of a 5-on-3 power play, but multiple great effort plays from goalie Tyler Kimmerling kept Jeffers scoreless through the first period.
In the second period, Jeffers finally got on the board. Another power play for the Jets resulted in a goal scored by Brit Heinonen to tie it up. However, Rhinelander kept the attacking up, no matter how many guys they were down. Leo Losch scored a short-handed goal to bring the Hodags back up 2-1. Then, at full strength, Gavin Denis was able to put another goal in the back of the net for the Hodags to go up 3-1 at the end of the second period.
The goals didn't stop there for the Hodags. In the third period, Joey Belanger became the fourth Hodag to score on the day to go up 4-1. However, Jeffers was able to respond quickly, with a second goal from Brit Heinonen to bring the score to 4-2 Rhinelander, starting up a comeback for the Jets. Then, Jeffers was able to make it a one-point game with a goal from Kyle Heltunen to make it 4-3 Rhinelander just under three minutes into the third period. However, the Hodags hung tough, and Rhinelander was able to stop the comeback from Jeffers and go on to win it 4-3, winning the tournament.
This win moves Rhinelander up to 9-2 on the season, and gives them two wins in as many days after dropping a tough game to Medford a few days prior. The Hodags will be back on the ice on Tuesday, when they host the Great Northern Conference leading Lakeland Union, where a win would put them in a tie for first place in the conference.