RHINELANDER, Wisc. (WJFW)- Due to the weather, this softball match up was moved from Tomahawk to the Hodag Dome. Rhinelander is coming off a win over Northland Pines last game, while Tomahawk was looking to get their second win of the season.
Rhinelander was able to score off an error in the first inning with Addi Demeyer. However the Hatchets came back and tied the game with Scout Stromberg hitting a deep ball to secure an RBI single. In the second inning, another RBI single on the diamond but this time it's Sophie Olsen to put the Hatchets in the lead. But once again the the Hodags tie the game with Addi Demeyer in the third inning.
The Hodags separate themselves in the fifth inning when Lily Treder secures an RBI double, steals third base and scores on an error making the score 4-2. Rhinelander gains momentum scoring twice in the sixth inning.
The Hodags ran away with this game stopping Tomahawk from scoring in any of the innings after the second. The Hodags take the win 9-2 improving their season record to 8-11. The Hatchets suffer another tough loss making their record 1-9.
Rhinelander will face off with Mosinee on Tuesday while Tomahawk will head to Lakeland to play the T-birds.