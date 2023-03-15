Weather Alert

...HEAVY SNOW POSSIBLE THURSDAY NIGHT INTO FRIDAY... .Low pressure tracking from eastern Iowa to southeast Ontario will bring potential for heavy snow in parts of north central and far northeast Wisconsin Thursday night into Friday. North winds gusting to 30 to 35 mph may also cause blowing and drifting snow in open areas. Hazardous travel conditions are anticipated. ...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 6 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Oneida, Florence, and Forest Counties. * WHEN...From Thursday evening through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning and evening commutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation, and consider adjusting travel plans. &&