RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW)- In 2023, board game revenue in the United States is expected to pass $3.6b, which is up from $1.1b in 2017, according to consumer data website Statista. The increase in revenue is linked directly with the rise in popularity of tabletop gaming, with many getting into the hobby during the pandemic lockdowns.
As a look at how gaming has grown in popularity, Newswatch 12 spoke with game and hobby store owners in Rhinelander about what they've seen first hand. We found that the Rhinelander gaming scene echoes that of the national trend.
"Nerd is cool," says Magic Man Games owner Zach Hext. While nerding out on the newest board, card, or tabletop game is cool now, Hext says it hasn't always been that way. "Back in the day, being a nerd and enjoying the games it was like a, there was a stigma," said Hext.
At Magic Man Games, located on Rhinelander's Brown Street, customers are coming in to find a place where they are welcomed. "Coming off the back of Covid, people want to see and talk to other people," said Hext. He says that while people can buy the popular games of Magic the Gathering, Pokemon, and Warhammer all online, the physical location serves as more of a community center. "Part of the things that I focused on with the store is that I want to make sure there was a place where people can go and play the games but also be able to get their hands on it," said Hext.
Across town at Legacy Games and Hobby, owner Austin Sheldon says he too has seen an increase in demand in not just purchasing games, but also demand for space to play those games. "Our community has grown exponentially. Our first couple of events that we ran at the store we'd have like six to eight people on average, now we're averaging at least twenty people per event," said Sheldon.
Sheldon opened his doors three years ago, getting a feel for just how diverse the crowd of gamers is over his few years. "There's a lot of newer players who are just like, 'hey who is everyone, how do I get involved with the local community?' And then there's other people who you know they walk in and they're just like 'hey Joe, Jim' like they just start rattling off everybody's names because they know all the locals and they're heavily involved with it."
Sheldon says that while the Rhinelander community is a small fish in the world of gaming, their community has thrived by having two shops in town where anyone can go to have a great time. "I think it just helps having something around all the time being readily available where you can come in and people are going to treat you like you're a person rather than a statistic," said Sheldon. He hopes that as business continues to thrive, more and more people will find time to game.