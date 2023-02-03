ANTIGO, Wisc. (WJFW)- Rhinelander's boys swimming and diving team has been dominant all season long. The Hodags are no stranger to winning in dominant fashion, and that trend didn't stop at the Great Northern Conference meet on Friday.
Rhinelander was able to win every single individual event except for one to take home a Great Northern Conference Championship, just like the girls team did in the fall. Similar to the girls team, the boys are looking to make a deep run in the state tournament, and even have their sights set on the gold.
Here is the list of conference champions from the Great Northern Conference Meet:
Team Results:
1. Rhinelander- 422
2. Tomahawk- 177
3. Antigo- 147
4. Medford- 135
5. Shawano- 134
6. Lakeland Union- 111
200 Meter Medley Relay- 1. RHS: Carter Gaber, Jack Antonuk, Daniel Gillingham, Charlie Heck (1:52.86)
200 Meter Freestyle- 1. RHS- Marcus O'Malley (2:12.95)
200 Meter IM- 1. RHS- Daniel Gillingham (2:20.48)
50 Meter Freestyle- 1. RHS- Carter Gaber (24.75)
100 Meter Butterfly- 1. RHS- Daniel Gillingham (1:01.28)
100 Meter Freestyle- 1. RHS- Charlie Heck (55.81)
400 Meter Freestyle- 1. RHS- Shawn Denis (4:46.70)
200 Meter Freestyle Relay- 1. RHS- Zacha King, Mathias Fugle, Jack Antonuk, Shawn Denis (1:45.19)
100 Meter Backstroke- 1. RHS- Carter Gaber (1:00.88)
100 Meter Breaststroke- 1. THS- Zach Hanse (1:08.96)
400 Meter Freestyle Relay- 1. RHS- Daniel Gillingham, Mathias Fugle, Carter Gaber, Charlie Heck (3:43.84)
The Hodags are looking to make a deep run in the state tournament, but have to make it through sectionals first. The Hodags will travel to Ashwaubenon on February 11 for the sectionals meet, in hopes of making the state meet in Waukesha on February 17.