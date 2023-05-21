RHINELANDER, Wisc. (WJFW)- Rhinelander High School hosted six student-athletes on their very special signing day on Friday. Athletes work day in and day out for the opportunity to potentially take their talents to the next level. Going to the next level is something that should be highlighted for their friends and families to see. Below is the list of athletes who signed Friday afternoon.
Abi Swanson- Swanson was a two-time state placer in girls wrestling and was one of the first girls to represent Rhinelander at the State Championships. She signed an athletic scholarship to Northern Michigan.
Jack Antonuk- Antonuk was apart of the first 2023 Rhinelander boys swimming and diving team to win the state championship title. He also took home silver in the 200 yard medley relay. Antonuk signed to St. Norberts on an athletic scholarship.
"This last year was just a cumulative effort by not only myself but everyone around me so, thank you", said Antonuk.
Carter Gaber- Gaber was a large contributor to the Rhinelander boys first state championship. Swimming to a silver medal in the 200 meter medley relay, and a gold in the 200 yard freestyle relay. Gaber signed an athletic scholarship to St. Ambrose University.
"Big thanks to Coach Jenny, coach Brent, and Coach Dan & Jessie for all the help they’ve been through in high school,' said Gaber.
Genna Fugle- Fugle was apart of 400 yard freestyle relay that placed fourth at the 2022 girls swimming and diving State Championship. The girls ultimately finished fifth overall as a team. Fugle was also apart of the team that won state in 2021 and got runner up in 2021. Fugle signed to Olivet Nazarene University.
I can’t pick my favorite thing about swimming because everyday swimming with all of you has been my favorite thing, and I’m just so grateful for all of it, thank you," said, Fugle.
Connor Jensen- Jensen was a 3 year starter at center field for Rhinelander football. He was known for being a team leader on the offensive line, and earned All-Conference recognition in two out of three of the season he started. Jensen signed an athletic scholarship to UW-Oshkosh.
"First I would like to thank my parents. Without them I wouldn’t be up here today, from the late practices, to coming and supporting me at games, to the countless doctor visits'" said Jensen. "I couldn't be more grateful to have them as my biggest supporters."
Brendon Eckrich- Eckrich played receiver for Rhinelander football. When he was able to play, he was a key playmaker for the team. he plans on continuing his football career at UW-Eau Claire.
"I’m really excited for this next chapter and I can’t thank Eau Claire enough for the opportunity," said Eckrich. "Like Coach Kraemer was saying, maximize my potential and show people the player that I can be."