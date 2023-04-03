RHINELANDER, Wisc. (WJFW)- After Rhinelander's first game of the season being cancelled due to weather, the Hodag's finally got their chance to open their season Monday. They faced off with the Ashland Oredockers, in the Hodag Dome.
It was a tough one for Rhinelander from the beginning of the game with Ashland's fast offense. The Oredockers were quick to the ball and were able to work together effectively. Ashland's Sienna Mika was on fire tonight scoring the first goal of the game, then doubling up at the end of the first half by scoring another.
Ava Lamers scored a free kick to put the Hodags on the board. They had many attempts in the second half but weren't able to put the pieces together to score again.
Ashland won 3 to 1.
Rhinelander will travel and play Wisconsin Rapids this Thursday.