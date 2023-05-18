RHINELANDER, Wisc. (WJFW)- Rhinelander's regular season for softball didn't end the way they wanted it to, dropping their season finale 25-10 to Wausau East at home. However, that loss may have been just what the Hodags needed to prepare for the playoffs. Now that they've experienced a tough loss at home, they were ready to defend their season in front of their fans against a tough team in Shawano Community.
Aside from that loss, the Hodags finished off their season in a pretty impressive way. They won three out of their last five games, outscoring their opponents 17-3 in those wins. Overall, Rhinelander was 9-13 heading in to what could have been their final game this season. In conference play, Rhinelander was 5-7, tying them for fourth place with Lakeland Union in the Great Northern Conference.
Their opponent, Shawano, was no walk in the park. The Hawks were 6-15 on the season, but were in a tough Bay Conference that featured New London. The Hawks went 4-8 in that conference, which put them in fifth place to finish out the year.
Rhinelander was able to use stellar pitching from Addi DeMeyer once again to win this game in a shutout. The Hodags put one run across the board in the second inning, and that was enough to give them the 1-0 win to advance to the next round in the playoffs.
With the win, Rhinelander advances to the WIAA Regional Final, where they will take on Medford on Tuesday. The Hodags improve to 10-13 on the year, earning double-digit wins on the season. Shawano falls to 6-16 on the season, and that will be their final record, as this loss ends the Hawks' season.