RHINELANDER, Wisc. (WJFW)- Antigo traveled to Rhinelander to face off for their second game of the season on Tuesday. The Red Robins were looking to secure their first win. However, Rhinelander had other plans.
The Hodags have had a hot and cold season so far but looked really strong Tuesday night. They've gone 2-2 so far this year. They started strong scoring with Ava Lamers after two failed attempts, she was finally able to connect and put the Hodags on the board. This set the tone and Sophia Miljevich scored off an assist from Lamers making the score 2-0. This continued on throughout the game as Rhinelander pulled away from Antigo.
The Hodags take the win 11 to 0 over Antigo increasing their season record to 3-2. They look to play Merrill on Thursday.
Antigo will play Peshtigo on April 22nd.