RHINELANDER - If you've never had a chance to snowshoe before, the Rhinelander School District is giving you the chance to try something new.
The School District of Rhinelander Community Education Program will be hosting a Snowshoe Clinic for the community on Sunday, January 29.
The class will be $10 a person and will take place at the Cedric A. Vig Outdoor Classroom east of Rhinelander. Participants in the clinic will get a chance to discuss snowshoe types and trails in the area before hitting the surrounding trails.
Snowshoes will be provided, or you may bring your own.