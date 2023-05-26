Rhinelander Road Construction Update

RHINELANDER, Wis (WJFW) – Road construction season is in full force and there are multiple projects around the Rhinelander area. The Oneida Street project began on April 26th after being delayed due to snow. Since then, construction crews have worked to complete the intersection of Oneida and Lincoln Street before the summer tourist season begins. Rhinelander’s Mayor Kris Hanus says, “The project in this area is doing very well, not too many surprises, not too many headaches.” The project is replacing utilities such as sewer/sanitary lines, water mains, and storm drains.
Randy Myrum is the Director of Public Works for Rhinelander and explains what’s beneath the road’s surface. “The three utilities, we always start with the lowest one, at the lowest elevation. It’s always going to be sanitary/sewer, and then the next utility going in would be the water main, and then our third utility would be the storm sewer,” said Myrum.
The project will run through fall, but the Oneida and Lincoln Street intersection should be completed soon; getting traffic somewhat back to normal. Mayor Hanus said, “Well we’re above schedule, which is always good. The weather has been good to us so as we move forward, we’re hoping in the next week or so to have this with the base course down. That way we can reopen the intersection and work our way to the north down Oneida, Anderson, and King.”