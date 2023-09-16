RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - Pickleball is America's fastest growing sport, and Saturday in Rhinelander people had chance to test their skills. YMCA of the Northwoods hosted their annual Clash of the Paddles Pickleball Tournament.
Pioneer Park was full of competitors ready to put on a show. The event featured people from all over Wisconsin and even Minnesota. With over 110 people competing and having fun for a good cause.
"We have a lot of competition going on today, it's a fundraiser for the YMCA of the Northwoods it supports the programs and the activities that we do for the community at our YMCA," said Marylin Duschl the YMCA of the Northwoods active older adult coordinator.
You don't have to be a superstar to play pickleball anybody can play. Lisa Young a local from Rhinelander says her friends inspired her to compete in this tournament.
"I decided to try pickleball, because I have lots of friends that play pickleball and its older age and I love racket sports and I have always played tennis, but I love pickleball just as much as tennis if not more," said Lisa Young
The tournament will continue on Sunday at 8am. Food will be available to purchase and spectators can watch for free!
