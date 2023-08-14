RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - Last Friday (August 11), the law firm Baron & Budd LLC. filed a class action lawsuit against 3M Company and the Rhinelander Paper Mill. The suit alleges that the mill - under its former owner and current parent company, Ahlstrom-Munksjo - spread waste onto farmland in Oneida County, causing extensive and severe PFAS contamination in private well water.
PFAS, also known as “forever chemicals” have been used for decades in the manufacturing of products such as clothing, nonstick cookware cleaning products and more. While effective, their extreme water solubility makes it difficult for them to break down. These chemicals have been linked to major health problems.
The recommended federal standard for PFAS in drinking waters is 4 parts per trillion. However, in some wells in the small Oneida County town of Stella, concentrations surpass 30,000 parts per trillion. It’s so bad, the Wisconsin DNR has been providing bottled water to those affected.
3M Company, the multinational retail and manufacturing giant who made the chemicals the paper mill is alleged to have improperly disposed, agreed in June to pay at least $10 billion to settle lawsuits over PFAS contamination.
Baron & Budd says affected Stella residents can participate in the lawsuit, which aims to recoup the various hardships caused by the contamination.
A spokesperson from Ahlstrom responded to the lawsuit with this statement: "It is Ahlstrom's policy not to comment in detail on open litigation. While we are still reviewing the complaint, it appears to focus on activities that are alleged to have occurred prior to Ahlstrom's acquisition of the Mill in 2018."