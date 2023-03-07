RHINELANDER, Wis (WJFW) – The School District of Rhinelander along with Rhinelander Partners in Education (Rhinelander P.I.E.) held its 10th annual Mad Money event for high school students today. This year, they invited sophomores from Three Lakes and Northland Pines schools to join in the day’s events.
The morning started out with students receiving their careers and life circumstances for the budget simulation. Some had spouses, some had children, and some even had credit card debt, but all in attendance were required to create a budget.
Students buy a home and have all the accompanying expenses, like utilities and internet.
The hands-on learning provided students with an experience not easily replicated in the classroom. Patrick Kubeny is the personal finance teacher at Rhinelander High School, and he says students, “make a budget with the rest of the remaining money, and they get to go to business to buy their homes, their cars, their groceries, their fun things.”
The simulation did not include unexpected costs like car problems, vacations, or gifts.
Following the budgeting simulation, students spent the afternoon doing mock interviews with a professional from the student’s career.