MINOCQUA, Wisc. (WJFW)- Last season, Saylor Timmerman threw a perfect game against Rhinelander, recording 18 strikeouts in the process. On Thursday, she looked to replicate that success and take down their rival for the second time this season. back on April 18th, Rhinelander and Lakeland Union squared off in the Hodag Dome, with the T-Birds getting the 6-2 win. because of this, Rhinelander was out for revenge, and wanted to do it in the heart of T-Bird country.
Lakeland Union is coming off of a sweep against Northland Pines, and has all the momentum in the world. Overall, the T-Birds were 6-10 and 4-6 in conference play heading in to their matchup with the Hodags on Thursday. They were sitting in fifth place in the Great Northern Conference standings, with only three games left to go in the regular season.
Rhinelander has also seen some recent success. The Hodags took down Northland Pines and Tomahawk before dropping a conference game to Mosinee on Tuesday. Overall, the Hodags were 8-12 and 4-7 heading in to their Thursday afternoon matchup with the T-Birds, hoping to get back in the win column.
Timmerman is no stranger to no-hitters against the Hodags, and did it again for the second time in her career against Rhinelander. She threw for 15 strikeouts and left the total hits at zero for the Hodags. However, that no-hitter wasn't enough to get them the win. A walk to Laney Haenel in the third inning, followed by a stolen base at second, third and home resulted in the only run of the day for either team, and Rhinelander survived a no-hitter to win it 1-0.
A strong performance from Addi DeMeyer helped get the Hodags the win. She only allowed three hits the entire game, while also pitching a complete-game shutout. It almost wasn't a complete game, however, as DeMeyer took a hard line drive to her pitching arm in the bottom of the seventh inning. But, she was able to power through it and strike out the final batter with a full count and the bases loaded.
With the win, Rhinelander is back in the win column, and have won three out of their last four games. The Hodags improve to 9-12 overall this season and 5-7 in conference games. Right now, they sit in fourth place in the Great Northern Conference standings, and have played all of their conference games for this season.
Lakeland Union falls to 6-11 on the season and 4-7 in conference play. The T-Birds are in fifth place in the Great Northern Conference standings, trailing Rhinelander by only 0.5 games. They can take a share of fourth place with the Hodags if they take down Antigo on Tuesday in their season finale.
Rhinelander will look to make it two wins in a row and four out of their last five games on Friday, when they host Wausau East in their season finale. Lakeland Union will look to get back in the win column on Tuesday, when they host Antigo in their season finale.