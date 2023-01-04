(WJFW) - Rhinelander native, Parker Retzlaff announced that he will be racing full time in NASCAR's Xfinity Series.
Retzlaff will drive the No. 31 Chevy Camaro, moving into the seat held by Myatt Snider in 2022. Retzlaff will have sponsorship from FunkAway and Ponsse in 2023.
Retzlaff will race for Jordan Anderson Raceway and have Jeb Burton as his teammate.
On Apr. 2, 2022, Retzlaff earned a Top 10 finish at Richmond Raceway. In total, Retzlaff raced in nine races during the 2022 season.
NASCAR's Xfinity season begins with the Beef. It's What's For Dinner. 300 from Daytona International Speedway on Feb. 18.
