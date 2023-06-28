A Rhinelander man accused of chasing a man with a knife made his initial appearance in court today.
Last Monday at around 3:30 am, a call came into Oneida County Dispatch about Ben Metz chasing a man with a knife. Law enforcement responded and noticed Metz was yelling erratically, and the arresting officer believed Metz was under the influence.
According to the Wisconsin courts database, Metz faces strangulation and disorderly conduct charges plus many drug charges including possession of between 5 and 15 grams of cocaine, narcotics and illegally obtained prescriptions.
During the appearance, Metz requested a $4,000 cash bail for his release. The state argued that Metz was "too unreliable to be allowed the request" and that the request was "ridiculous." Judge Micheal Bloom Denied the motion.
Metz is scheduled to back in court July 7th.