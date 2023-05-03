RHINELANDER (WJFW) - A Rhinelander man who was one of four people arrested for distributing meth across the Northwoods in November accepted a plea deal Monday while in court.
Ryan Culver, 38, was sentenced to five years in the Wisconsin State Prison (WSP) system. Court records show that Culver will serve one year of initial incarceration and four years on extended supervision. Culver was credited with 175 days of time already served.
Culver plead 'no contest' to conspiracy to commit manufacture/deliver more than 50 grams of amphetamine. As part of the plea deal, both charges of possession of methamphetamine were dropped.
Culver, Jacob Simon, 42, Kimberly Baenen, 36, David Lassiter, 39, and Benjamin Somers, 35 were all arrested in the case. Everyone besides Somers was arrested in Nov. Somers was arrested in early January.
According to the Oneida County Sheriff's Office, the investigation involves a drug conspiracy that has occurred over a period of time involving methamphetamine delivery in the Northwoods area. These subjects are believed to have distributed approximately 10 pounds of methamphetamine. The Oneida County Sheriff's Office says that approximately $25,000 was sent to Mexico, to the Mexican Cartel for the purchase of methamphetamine. A stolen firearm was also recovered during this investigation. Quantities of methamphetamine seized during the course of this investigation have also tested positive for fentanyl.
The investigation lasted six months with members from the Oneida County Sheriff's Office, NORDEG, the Rhinelander Police Department, and the Wisconsin Department of Justice-Division of Criminal Investigations.
Lassiter plead 'no contest' on Mar. 3 to possession of less than 10 grams of fentanyl with intent and possession of more than 50 grams of amphetamine/methamphetamine with intent. As part of the plea agreement the conspiracy to commit manufacture/deliver more than 50 grams of amphetamine was dismissed, but read in. As a result, Lassiter was sentenced to 10 years in the WSP concurrently. Court records show that Lassiter will be sentenced to five years of initial incarceration and five years of extended supervision. Lassiter was credited with 114 days of time served.
Baenen and Simon will be in court again on May 30, Somers will be in court again on June 20.