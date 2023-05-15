TOMAHAWK, Wisc. (WJFW)- The Hodags headed to Tomahawk to play the Hatchets in a Great Northern Conference baseball game. The Hatchets have yet to get a win this season having an overall record of 0-14. Rhinelander on the other hand have a 4-11 record. The Hodags have gone 2-7 in the Conference with only a few more games left.
It was a good one. The Hatchets made a good run in the 3rd inning scoring twice and striking out multiple Hodags. However, Rhinelander was just warming up as they scored seven times in the 3rd inning when it was their turn up to bat.
Rhinelander ran away with this win 11-3.
Rhinelander will face off with Lakeland Union Saturday, May 20th. Tomahawk will play Wittenberg-Birnmawood Friday, May 19th.