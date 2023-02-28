RHINELANDER, Wisc. (WJFW)- Rhinelander hosted their first round of Regional Quarterfinals Tuesday night as they faced-off with Ashland. This was a good match-up for first rounds because Rhinelander is the number eight seed while Ashland is number nine. This game atmosphere definitely reflected winner moves on and loser goes home.
Ashland came out with powerful offense and wouldn't let the Hodags pull away. Rhinelander led 31-25 at halftime with Ashland's Xander Parduhn leading with 10 points and three Hodags tied with 6 points. The second half was when Rhinelander began to pull away with crucial plays. They began to play more aggressively and wouldn't turn the ball over easily.
The Hodags ran away with this game and won 73-49.
Rhinelander has a tough opponent to face Friday. Number one seed, Fox Valley Lutheran.