RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - On Friday September 1st, the world renowned Rock band KISS will be performing at the Crandon International Speedway as part of their End of the Road Tour. Fans from all across Wisconsin will be making their way up to the Northwoods to take part in this celebration. However, none are more excited for the event than Rhinelander's own Holly Rose, a local KISS Super fan.
When she was 10 years old, Holly heard KISS for the first time over her school bus's radio. After that song, she was hooked. And when Holly learned her favorite band was coming to the Northwoods she couldn’t hold back the excitement.
“A friend of mine had messaged me while I was working and I read it and I was like Oh my Gosh and I called people literally unable to to contain myself screaming that KISS is coming to Crandon," said Rose.
For years, Holly has been following KISS, buying merchandise and going to concerts along the way. And while some people might think her love of the band is strange, she says they just don’t understand the meaning of KISS.
“People either get it or they don’t," said Rose. "I’ve had to explain that Shandi is a KISS song it’s not a beer and my dog Stanley Paul is named after Paul Stanley and people are either like that’s a cool name or they're like that’s a really strange name for a dog but ok."
When she had Thyroid Cancer, Holly said listening to KISS and reading Paul Stanley’s book gave her the inspiration to get through it. She says going to a KISS concert will change one's life.
“It’s like nothing you have ever been to or seen or experienced before," said Rose. "I took my kids to see KISS and my daughter Shandi turned to me and is like ‘I get it now, I get it’.”
Holly says that she hopes people are able to have a greater appreciation for concerts after seeing KISS.
“I hope that people that go to the concert get to see this concert and experience a show that will set the bar for future concerts because there is nothing like a KISS Concert," said Rose.