(WJFW) - The City of Rhinelander is in the finals against Menasha in Milwaukee Record's 'Wisconsin Cities Bracket.'
Rhinelander beat Madison in the semi-finals and will now go up against Menasha.
Menasha beat West Allis in the semi-finals to advance to the finals.
The finals will run through 11:59 p.m. tonight. Voters are limited to one vote per IP address. Voting can be done online at milwaukeerecord.com.
The contest is put together by milwaukeerecord.com. 64 cities across the Badger State were broken into four quadrants throughout the state: Northwest, Southwest, Northeast and Southeast. Rhinelander was voted the best city in Wisconsin in the Northwest region. Menasha was voted the best city in the Northeast quadrant. Rhinelander beat Bayfield, Minocqua, Chippewa Falls, Superior and Madison to get to the finals. Menasha beat Neenah, Manitowoc, Egg Harbor, Eagle River and West Allis to get into the finals.
The winning city will receive a hand-delivered award from Milwaukee Record, declaring the city to be "Wisconsin's Best City." The town will also get a case of Lakefront Beer. Milwaukee Record will temporarily transform into "(the winning city] record for one day. Milwaukee Records says that during that day, which will be publishing a bunch of articles about that city.
