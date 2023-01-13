RHINELANDER, Wisc. (WJFW)- Rhinelander boys basketball was looking to turn a five-game losing streak into a four-game winning streak when they hosted Tomahawk on Friday. The Hodags dropped five straight before beating Ashland, starting a three-game winning streak. The Hodags were 4-6 overall and 2-2 in Great Northern Conference play, looking to get above .500 in conference games. Tomahawk, on the other hand, was 2-7 overall and 0-4 in GNC play, looking for that first conference win.
The Hodags used a big first half to come away with the 65-34 win, making it four wins in a row for Rhinelander. With the win, Rhinelander improves to 5-6 overall and 3-2 in conference play, getting above .500 in Great Northern Conference games. Tomahawk falls to 2-8 on the season, and 0-5 in GNC play, still looking for conference win number one. This loss also makes it three in a row for the Hatchets.
Rhinelander will look to make it five wins in a row when they travel down to Wisconsin Rapids for a matchup with Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln on Tuesday. Tomahawk will be in action on Tuesday, looking to snap their three-game losing streak when they travel to take on Tigerton.
