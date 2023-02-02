RHINELANDER, Wisc. (WJFW)- Rhinelander's boys hockey team has been on a tear lately. After dropping a tough game to Lakeland Union on Jan. 26, the Hodags have not lost a game. They won three straight heading into their matchup with Pacelli on Thursday, looking to make it four wins in a row.
While the Hodags have been hot, so has Pacelli. They were currently on a four-game winnig streak, and looking to carry all of that momentum heading into their matchup with Rhinelander. The Cardinals entered the Rhinelander Ice Arena 11-9, looking to avoid double-digit losses for the season. The Hodags held a 13-4 record coming into their home game.
This matchup featured no shortage of scoring, with both teams combining seven goals for this game. However, Rhinelander was able to skate through this one with a victory, winning it 5-2.
The Hodags have now won four game in a row, and five out of their last six games. They improve to 14-4 with the win.
Pacelli drops to 11-10 on the season, unfortunately getting their 10th loss this year. However, they are still one game above .500 this season.
Rhinelander will look to make it five wins in a row when they travel to Ashland on Saturday. The Hodags will look to get a big win before their Great Northern Conference semi-finals matchup at Mosinee on Tuesday.
For Pacelli, they're looking to get back in the win column after suffering the tough road loss. They'll look to do it when they travel to Waunaukee on Tuesday for a matchup with DeForest.