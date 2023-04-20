RHINELANDER, Wisc. (WJFW)- Rhinelander hosted Merrill Thursday night for a non-conference girls soccer match. The Hodags were on a three game winning streak coming into this showdown. Their season record is 3-2, and they were looking to add another win. Merrill's season has been shaky so far this year not having a win under their belt yet.
The Hodags came out strong in the first period of the game exerting heavy defense on the BlueJays preventing them from gaining possession of the ball long enough to head down field.
In the first six minutes of the game, Leah Weigel spots Leah Jamison from across the field, and Jamison will score the first points of the game. Shortly after Sophie Miljevich gets in on the scoring action before Merrill can bounce back from the last. Ava Lamers also entered the equation when she takes it down field and hits it to the left of the net to score the third point for the Hodags.
The BlueJays trying to keep up with the pace of the game but they're not able to score in the first half. They give up six goals to Rhinelander with little defensive work to stop the Hodag's momentum.
Rhinelander went on to win this game 8-0 and improve their season record to 4-2. While Merrill, unfortunately suffers another loss and drops to 0-4 in the year so far.
Rhienlander's next game is against Northland Pines on Tuesday, April 25th. Merrill will host Marshfield Monday, April 24th in hopes of gaining their first win.