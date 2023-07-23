Rhinelander hosts North Central 200 Sporting Clays event

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - The Hodag Sports Club welcomed nearly 100 people to their Shotgun and Archery range for the second leg of the North Central 200, the Hodag 100.
“Each station has a couple throwers or bird throwers that are clay targets and they’ll see different presentations they call it where the birds fly in different ways,” said Boyd. “And So you shoot at 100 different targets trying to get the best score you can.”
Mike Boyd said the tournament isn’t just for experts, people with any shooting level can participate.
“We’re seeing masterclass shooters which are your top of the line best, all the way down to your E class which is your lowest class and also hunters,” said Boyd. “Hunter is actually a class for people that aren’t even registered to shoot as a part of national sporting clays, so basically people who are shooting for fun.”
Boyd said sport shooting is a great way to unwind and meet some new people along the way.
“Shooting is fun, you meet a lot of fun interesting people,” said Boyd. “It’s good comradery, you start to see a lot of the same people at different events across the state. It’s pretty relaxing and it’s also the type of activity that it doesn’t really matter your health or how old you are. I’ve seen four generations of family shooting here together, so it’s kind of nice when you see a 12 year old shooting with his great grandpa that's like 90.”
The Hodag Sports club hosts other shooting events at both their ranges throughout the year. More information can be found on their website at hodagsportsclub.com.