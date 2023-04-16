Weather Alert

...AN INTENSIFYING STORM SYSTEM WILL BRING A SIGNIFICANT ROUND OF WINTRY PRECIPITATION TO CENTRAL AND NORTH-CENTRAL WISCONSIN TONIGHT INTO MONDAY... .Low pressure will strengthen over northeast Wisconsin tonight, then begin to drift east into Michigan on Monday. Colder air wrapping south on the western flank of the system will cause the rain to change to a wintry mix over north-central and central Wisconsin late this afternoon and this evening. Periods of heavy snow are likely tonight into Monday. The snow will be mixed with some sleet and freezing rain at times. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Rain and drizzle changing to a wintry mix of sleet and freezing rain late this afternoon, then periods of heavy snow, sleet, and freezing rain tonight and Monday. Total snow and sleet accumulations between 3 and 9 inches, with the highest totals in the western part of the counties. Some minor icing due to freezing rain. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph could result in some drifting of the snow. * WHERE...Lincoln, Oneida, and Vilas Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions will impact the Monday morning and afternoon commutes. The wind combined with heavy snow weighing down trees could bring down tree branches and result in some power outages. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel during this period, drive with extreme caution. Consider taking a winter storm kit along with you, including such items as tire chains, booster cables, flashlight, shovel, blankets and extra clothing. Also take water, a first aid kit, and anything else that would help you survive in case you become stranded. Be sure your vehicle has sufficient fuel before crossing open areas. &&