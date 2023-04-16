RHINELANDER, Wisc (WJFW)- Rhinelander hosted the first ever "Learn to Curl" event on Sunday at the Rhinelander Ice Arena. This idea was brought up by a curling spectator, Erik Berth. He enjoyed watching his sister curl in tournaments, and thought it was a good idea to bring to Rhinelander.
"I went out to visit my sisters in Cambridge, Minnesota and spectated while they played a tournament," said Berth." I had a great time doing it and I thought where do they do this and why don’t they do it in Rhinelander."
Berth then posted the idea on Facebook, where it got tons of attention. Wausau Curling Club Association saw the post and decided to help with the organization of the event. They donated brooms, sliders, and other equipment for the event. They also helped with outreach for other curling clubs around Wisconsin to donate their materials.
Curling is a competitive sport that originated in the 16th century as an enjoyable pastime of throwing stones over ice during harsh Northern European winters. It's now evolved into a popular modern sport with championships. Therefore having events like these helps the community connect with the sport and bring camaraderie to the city.
"It’s called a gentleman's sports where you shake hands before you start your game, you say, you curling, you never celebrate when someone has a miss," said Terri Gleason, "That positivity means a lot to a community and brings a lot of people together."