RHINELANDER, Wisc. (WJFW)- The Rhinelander boys hockey team dropped a heartbreaker to Lakeland Union at home on Thursday 6-3. That loss helped their rival clinch the regular season conference championship, and it hurt that the Hodags had to suffer that loss at home. However, they were able to try and regain some momentum with another home game, hosting Oshkosh on Saturday. The Hodags were 10-4 on the season before their matchup with the 4-14 Ice Hawks. Oshkosh is also looking to snap a three-game losing streak.
The first period featured an ample amount of defense, but did not end scoreless. The lone goal came from senior forward Finn Tulowitzki. After the first period, Rhinelander led the game 1-0.
In the second period, it was a completely different story. Leo Losch got the scoring started for the Hodags, putting the puck in the back of the net on a diving shot, going horizontal for his first goal of the night to get his team up 2-0. Then, AJ Turek was able to deflect a shot to score his first goal of the night, and Rhinelander went up 3-0. After that, Joey Belanger was able to sneak around the goal to put the puck in the back of the net to make it 4-0 Hodags. Finally, Leo Losch got his second goal of the night late in the second period to make it 5-0 Rhinelander, where that score remained until the end of two.
Hodag goalie Johnny Turek had a great night, holding Oshkosh scoreless through two periods. However, Oshkosh was able to avoid the shutout by scoring a goal in the third period. But, Rhinelander also scored a goal in the third period to cancel the Ice Hawks' goal out. In the end, Rhinelander came out victorious, winning this one 6-1 to get back on track to their winning ways.
Oshkosh falls to 4-15 on the season after the loss. The Ice Hawks are also on a four-game losing streak now and have lost 11 out of their last 13 games.
Rhinelander is back in the win column with their win, and improve their record to 11-4 on the season. The Hodags have also won four out of their last six games, and got some much needed momentum before the Great Northern Conference tournament coming up in a few days.
The Ice Hawks will look to snap their four-game losing streak and get back in the win column on Tuesday when they travel to Appleton for a Badgerland Conference matchup with Appleton United.
Rhinelander will look to make it two wins in a row when they travel to Eagle River on Monday to take on Great Northern Conference opponent Northland Pines. This game will be played after being rescheduled twice this season due to weather.