Rhinelander Historical Society Museum opens with new hours

Rhinelander, Wisc. (WJFW)- Opening in 1991, the Rhinelander Historical Society Museum has provided a look into the city’s past for over thirty years. And with the summer season beginning, the Society is looking to continue their decades long tradition of celebrating their towns history.
“It’s just cool to look back and see it wasn’t just a magic wand that created Rhinelander it was a process," said Rhinelander Historical Society President Bill Vancos.
Built in the same year that Rhinelander became incorporated, the now home of the Rhinelander Historical Society Museum is one of the oldest standing buildings in the Northwoods.
“[It's] A Step back in time first of all, especially when children come," said Vancos. "I usually have them take a giant step over the threshold like they are going back in time, and it really does capture what a house would of looked like late 1800’s early 1900’s."
Vancos says what makes the museum stand out is that all items are donated by people from the Rhinelander area.
“Again, everything in there from the couches, to the tables, to the chairs, to the signs, to that speaker from the drive-in theater. I mean everything has been gifted, so it really runs the gamut”, said Vancos.
He also said that the museum is important because it gives the community a chance to see their roots.
“It’s just a great thing and it’s always good to know where you came from and as a community, I think it’s just really really important to see what was there”, said Vancos.
The Museum is open from 10 am to 2 pm from Tuesday through Saturday this summer. More information on how to visit can be found on their website rhinelanderhistoricalsociety.org