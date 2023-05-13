RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - Families woke up bright and early on Saturday to participate in a color run hosted by Rhinelander High School, Health Occupations Students of America also known as HOSA. HOSA's mission is to help enhance the quality of healthcare to all people.
This event was created to help raise money for a local family who has a lot of medical bills to pay off. Families participated in a 1 mile fun run and then a 5k run right after.
HOSA Club Advisor, Sadie Adamski says she was happy to see the community come together.
"I’m just so happy that we had so many people come out to help the family that’s in desperate need," said Sadie Adamski. "We are just so thankful that the community is so supportive, that the things that we are trying to start up in the community to bring everyone together," said Sadie.
Over 150 people entered in Saturday's event and at the end of both races, color powder was thrown at the runners.
Submit story ideas to mqawee@wjfw.com