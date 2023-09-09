RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW)- It was a battle of the unbeatens on Friday night in our Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week, as 3-0 Rhinelander hosted 3-0 Hayward at Mike Webster Stadium.
The Hodags came into this matchup off of a 21-19 comeback win at Tomahawk Week 1, a 34-15 home win against Wausau East and a 32-7 win at Ashland in their Great Northern Conference opener. The Hurricanes came into this matchup coming off of a 24-14 win against Cumberland, a 14-0 win at Spooner and a 27-8 win at Antigo in their conference opener.
It was a tough game, with both teams coming in with a perfect record. Because of this, Hodag head coach Aaron Kraemer was expecting a down to the wire matchup.
"Their team is senior heavy," said Kraemer, during his team's warmups. "So, what we need to do is just be fundamentally sound and play our brand of football, and by the end of the game, hopefully, that's good enough."
It was a defensive game in the first quarter, with both teams forcing key turnovers, creating a scoreless first 12 minutes. However, Hayward struck first, with a 34-yard touchdown pass from Alex Depew to Cade Schlapper to put the Hurricanes up 7-0 in the second quarter.
When it looked like Hayward would go into the locker room at halftime with a 7-0 lead and the ball to start the second half, Owen Kurtz was able to power his way into the end zone to tie the game up 7-7. Coach Kraemer was glad his team was able to get past their slow offensive start and go into the locker room with points on the board.
"We feel okay," said Kraemer, heading into the locker room tied 7-7 at halftime. "I thought we had the ball in chances where we could have scored earlier than that, but we didn't take those opportunities. We're going to have to take those opportunities in the second half to win this game."
The Hodags picked up right where they left off in the second half, and Kurtz was able to score his second rushing touchdown of the game, this time from eight yards out to put his team up 13-7 in the third quarter.
That was all they needed, after a gutsy fourth down run with a little bit over two minutes left in the game sealed the deal for Rhinelander, as they went on to win this game 13-7. Kurtz was the player of the game, with his two rushing touchdowns being the only scoring for the Hodags, and his defensive presence helped win them the game and pitch a second half shutout.
"After the tomahawk game, we had it in us," said Kurtz, following his team's first 5-0 start since 2021. "It was only 7-0. We were down 21-0 against Tomahawk. We knew we had it in us. We just had to play our game, and that's exactly what we did."
With the win, Rhinelander improves to 4-0 on the season, and are still undefeated. The Hodags are also 2-0 in conference play, making them tied for first place in the Great Northern Conference with Medford and Mosinee. Hayward suffers their first loss of the season, and fall to 3-1 overall as a result in the Great Northern Conference, the Hurricanes are 1-1 and in 4th place, since they have the head-to-head win over Antigo.
The Hodags will look to stay undefeated and move to 5-0 and 3-0 in the Great Northern Conference when they host Antigo in the Bell Game in September 15th. Hayward will look to get back in the win column on the 15th when they host Mosinee in a Great Northern Conference matchup.