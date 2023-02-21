RHINELANDER, Wisc. (WJFW)-It was a Great Northern Conference match-up Tuesday night between Medford and Rhinelander. The Hodags had the pleasure of hosting the first round of playoffs and were able to use that to their advantage. Rhinelander has the number eight seed and faced-off with the number nine seed.
Unlike the boys Raiders season, the girls haven’t had the best luck coming into this game with a 6-18 overall record. They’re also ranked fifth, in the GNC under Rhinelander. Although the Hodags are ranked fourth in the Conference, they have a 10-14 record and are coming off of a win against Antigo.
Medford started strong with a couple of Brooke Rudolph threes earning the Raiders 12-8 but the Hodags still led 17-8. Rhinelander took the first half of the game with Morgan Van Zile leading the Hodags with 9 points and Rudolph with 9 also. Rhinelander began to pick up the pass early in the second half, extending their lead beyond the Raiders reach. The Hodags were fighting hard for that spot in the second round of playoffs.
Rhinelander takes the victory 61-36. Courtesy to the Hodags amazing student section for showing up and out for girls.
The Hodags look to play number one seed New London on February 24th.