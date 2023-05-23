RHINELANDER, Wisc. (WJFW)-Only a few more games left of regular season girls soccer. Tuesday afternoon, Rhinelander hosted Mosinee for a Great Northern Conference matchup. Mosinee is coming off a tie, and then a loss coming into this game with the Hodags. Their record was 3-9 overall, and 3-5 in the Conference. The pressure was definitely on the purple and white as they faced the number two team in the Conference. Rhinelander has had an up and down season, coming into this game off a tough loss to the leading GNC team; Lakeland Union, and having an overall 8-5 record. The Hodags are trailing Lakeland with a 6-3 record.
Rhinelander had home field advantage for this matchup but Mosinee didn’t let anything pass them too easily. Sophie Miljevich scored the first goal for Rhinelander giving them some good momentum. Following, Leah Weigel scores the second goal for the Hodags. Gabby Munoz isn’t threatened by the Hodags lead as she puts one to the back of the net. Kaitlyn Selle beats the goalkeeper, scoring another one for Mosinee.
It was a good one, as Rhinelander took the win 7-3.
Mosinee has one more regular season game on Thursday as they face Waupaca. This game completes Rhinelander's regular season, and they’ll look to play Medford for the WIAA Regional round June 1st.