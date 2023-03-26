RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - The Rhinelander Figure Skating Club wrapped up their final show of the season today, performing the "A Night At The Theater". This show has been a popular event in the area for 37 years. Figure Skaters performed to many different movies theme songs that had the audience wondering what will happen next. Some themes were from the Ghostbusters, Lion King and Jurassic Park. Stuart Marshall the vice president of the club says the turnout has been great all weekend. "The shows have been fantastic on Friday morning we have did one for some groups from Nativity School came out," said Stuart Marshall. "Saturday nights show went wonderfully great attendance. its wonderful for the local people support the local things that these kids are wanting to do," he added.
Club members have worked hard all season preparing for big events. Marshall says he is glad that the countless hours of practice paid off. "These girls work so hard putting all the time and effort and to get the results that they get at the shows at the end of the season and for the general public to come out and show the appreciation with the cheering its an amazing thing and a very proud thing," he said. All the proceeds made from today's event will go towards the Rhinelander Skating Arena.
