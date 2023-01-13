TOMAHAWK, Wisc. (WJFW)- Rhinelander girls basketball had a decent start to their season, a 4-3 record through seven games for the Hodags. However, that was followed by a six-game losing streak, and the Hodags were desperate for a win, especially a Great Northern Conference win. They went head-to-head with Tomahawk on Friday, who were also in need of a win. The Hatchets were 3-10 overall and 0-5 in conference play, looking for their first GNC win. Rhinelander, on the other hand, was 4-9 overall and 2-3 in conference play, looking to get to .500 in GNC games.
This game, like many this season, was the Ava Lamers show. She finished with a game-high 27 points, topped off with a nice 11-point performance from Morgan Van Zile. Those two lead the way for a Hodag win as Rhinelander takes the cake by a score of 60-16.
This win snaps Rhinelander's six-game losing streak, and improves their record to 5-9 on the season. In conference play, the Hodags improve to .500 with a 3-3 record.
The loss drops Tomahawk to 3-11 on the season, and makes it four losses in a row for the Hatchets. They drop to 0-6 in Great Northern Conference games, still looking for their first conference win this season.
The Hodags will be back on the hardwood on Tuesday when they host Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln. Tomahawk will look to snap their losing streak when they host Tigerton on Tuesday.
