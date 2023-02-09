RHINELANDER, Wisc. (WJFW)- Rhinelander's boys hockey team has been hot as of late. The Hodags were on a five-game winning streak, winning six out of their last seven games before dropping a conference tournament game to Mosinee. That loss was in the semi-finals of the Great Northern Conference tournament, which means Rhinelander will play Antigo in the third place game on Saturday in Medford. The Hodags were 15-5 overall on the season before their regular season finale against East/Merrill at home on Thursday.
East/Merrill United, on the other hand, hasn't been as good as Rhinelander this season, but they were still looking to cause an upset. United was 3-17 overall this season, and looking to snap an 11 game losing streak with a win on the road.
It was senior night for the Hodags, so they were looking to send off their seven seniors with a win before the playoffs start. In the first period, Rhinelander got the scoring started with a goal from Joey Belanger to make it 1-0. That wasn't Belanger's only goal of the night, or even the period. The Hodags went up 2-0 when Belanger scored on a power play later in the first period. However, three is a magic number, and Zach Edyvean made the puck disappear into the back of the net with under five seconds to go, beating the buzzer to put Rhinelander up 3-0 after the first period.
Three goals is a lot for one period, but Rhinelander was able to outdo themselves in the second. The first goal in the second period was scored by Leo Losch to make it 4-0. On the topic of magic, Joey Belanger made hats appear on the ice when he scored his third goal of the night, completing the hat trick to put Rhinelander up 5-0 halfway through the second period. Then, Leo Losch scored his second goal of the night to make it 6-0 Rhinelander, and they were feeling confident. The final goal of the second period was scored by Finn Tulowitzky to put Rhinelander up 7-0 after the second period.
The third period didn't feature as much scoring as the previous two, but it's lone goal was a big one. On senior night, senior forward Gavin Lorman scored his first goal of the year to put his team on top, as the Hodags were able to skate away with the 8-0 win.
The scoring barrage for the Hodags wasn't the only significant thing to happen in this game. With the final being 8-0, Rhinelander got their first shutout win of the season. Credit Hodag goalie Johnny Turek, who has had some outstanding games this season, as being the man to keep the puck out of the goal and earn the shutout win.
This win puts Rhinelander back in the win column, and the Hodags have now won seven out of their last nine games. Rhinelander improves to 16-5 on the season, and ended their regular season with some much needed momentum before the playoffs start.
East/Merrill falls to 3-18 with the loss, and have now dropped 12 straight games. They'll look to end their losing streak and finish their regular season off on a high note when they travel to the Hudson Sports and Civic Center on Tuesday to take on Hudson.
Rhinelander will look to stay on track when they travel to the Simek Recreation Center in Medford to take on Antigo in the third place game of the Great Northern Conference tournament.