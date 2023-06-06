Rhinelander. WI (WJFW)- The Rhinelander District Library's summer reading program is kicking off soon. This summer’s program is called ‘All Together Now’ where unity in the community is the goal. The program starts on Monday, June 12th with a reading and seeding class. People of all ages will be able to listen to poems, stories and help put plants into their new home in the garden.
“They can read for a chance to win prizes, they can paint rocks to put in our rock garden, be apart of our community puzzle, all kinds of things.” said Esther O’Brien, Adult Programming Coordinator at the Rhinelander District Library.
With so many places costing money to attend especially for teenagers in the summertime, the library is a great place for teens to be themselves in a cost-free environment.
“So, this is one of the very few places that teens can go and exist without having to spend money or live up to certain expectations," said Elisha Sheffer, Teen Librarian at the Rhinelander District Library. "So, this is really a great place for them to go and just be themselves and then they can also read books that can really solidify their identity and help reaffirm that. So, it’s just a great place for them to come and be themselves.”
With many different activities in this year’s summer program people can visit Rhinelanderlibrary.org, check out their Facebook and Instagram or give them a call to find out more information.