Rhinelander District Library hosts Fall open house

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - Since 1897, the Rhinelander District Library has been providing educational materials to the Northwoods. Over the years many things have changed, but their mission of bringing people together to celebrate, share, discover, learn, grow and to be entertained has not changed.
“We want to be able to offer the public what we need," said Roberts. "We have a variety of materials, it’s important to us to be able to serve everyone who asks or wants services”
The library offers many different services to the community like access to the internet, both digital and physical copies of books, and even passes to state parks. Virginia Roberts says the library is always changing to meet the needs of the community
“We’re not the same library that we were 10 or even 50 years ago," said Roberts. "We have puzzles, we have games, we have a lot of things going on, not just author events but other programs.”
While they offer a wide variety of resources, Cathay Oelrich says what makes the Library special are the people who visit it.
“What I love about this library is the community, the people that work here the people that come in," said Oelrich. "How many people say that they love this building and what it has to offer and the memories they have as kids , now bringing their kids or grandkids in.”
Today's Open House is just one of many events that Rhinelander Public Library is holding throughout the month. More information about the services they provide and future events can be found on their website.