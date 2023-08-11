RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW)- The new school year is right around the corner and school districts are getting prepared. In Rhinelander students will see some new additions to their welding program.
The Rhinelander school district recently received a $25,000 grant from the American welding society. The district decided to match that grant making the total $50,000.
“A lot of our stuff is getting old and just to get an opportunity to buy some new cutting edge equipment will definitely be huge," said Adam Schmidt a Tech Ed teacher at Rhinelander High School.
Welding is a growing field and kids learning at a young age can benefit from the hands on opportunities in possible future careers.
“Just basic skills, if you’re gonna work up here if you wanna work up in northern Wisconsin or anywhere in the world, if you wanna learn a trade welding is a great opportunity," said Schmidt.
“This is just another piece where we’re having support from others outside of the school district," said Shane Dornfeld the Principal of Rhinelander High School.
With the new school year right around the corner the money comes at a perfect time.
“We plan to purchase 4 to 6 GMAW welders’ gas millerick welding, one of the things we want to get into more is spray transfer. We only have one welder right now that’s capable of doing that, so it would be nice to get a couple more of those, so that we can have more kids can take more transcript credit classes," said Schmidt.
The new equipment can help further students’ passion and skills for careers in welding.
“If students find a passion, find an interest in that here at Rhinelander High school and they feel like they want to take that to the next level and make a career out of that then we’re here to support that," said Dornfeld.
The school is expecting the new equipment this upcoming fall.