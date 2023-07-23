RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - The Rhinelander Country Club is a place that has been serving the community for decades since 1923 to be exact. On Sunday they celebrated their 100 years of existence in Rhinelander.
This wasn't a normal celebration though instead of balloons and cake, the country club invited the Northwoods Honor Guard to perform a Color Guard Ceremony.
The event was also a fundraiser for the honor guard as well, they're raising funds to uniforms for their new recruits. Robert Smith a member of the Northwoods Honor Guard says the community support is amazing.
"It’s just amazing that a beautiful community can get together to support veterans and our needs and it is our needs to supply our uniforms to help support our vehicles to take us to and from our veteran funerals to these ceremonies also," said Robert Smith.
The golf course has changed a lot over the years, it started with 6 holes and now has 9. The club also has over 200 members. Eileen Hansen is the secretary and she says she is excited for the future.
"I hope that when I'm gone there is someone like me and the board that’s in place today running this place and helping this become even a better club than it is today for the next 100 years my expectation is that it will be here a lot longer than the next hundred years," said Eileen Hansen.
At around 1PM the honor guard made their way over to the original flag post that was positioned there 100 years ago.
Club members were happy to be apart of the celebration.
