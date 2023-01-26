RHINELANDER (WJFW) - Applications for the 2023 annual grant cycle for the Rhinelander Community Foundation (RCF) will need to be submitted in February.
Applications need to be submitted between Feb 1-28. Applications can be found at Rhinelandercommunityfoundation.com/apply-for-a-grant/.
Organizations that can apply are:
- Charitable organizations that are classified as 501 (c)(3) under the Internal Revenue Code.
- Local units of state or national charitable organizations
- Schools, hospitals, government units and religious institutions that provide programs that benefit the public at large.
In 2022, RCF was able to award a total of $340,989 to local organizations doing important work in the Rhinelander area. More than $867,000 has been given since RCF began five years ago.
Grant applications will be evaluated on six factors: Alignment with the RCF mission, community impact, visibility, population served, need and sound financial management.
