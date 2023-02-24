TOMAHAWK, Wisc. (WJFW)- Only two more regular season games for boys basketball before they head into tournament play. Friday night Rhinelander traveled to Tomahawk to play the hatchets. Neither team has had the run they wanted this year but it’s not about how you start, but how you finish. The Hodags are 5-6 in the Great Northern Conference, while the Hatchets are still looking for their first conference win.
Tomahawk honored their eight seniors at this game including Jaxson Werner, Tyler Jablonski, Ethan Breitenfeld, Gavyn Palmer, Joey Reiter, Jacob Towle, Drew Albert and Kyle Norman.
The energy in the gym was good for Tomahawk and gave them home court advantage. The Hatchets bench made their presence known whenever Rhinelander had possession. Nonetheless, the Hodags were able to remain focused to make key plays in the first half with Kyle Brown, and Will Gretzinger. However, Tomahawk wasn’t letting them run away with it too easily. Tying the game up on both ends for the majority of the first half. It was a good game offensively and defensively as each team would score right after the other.
Rhinelander was able to pull away from the Hatchets and win the game 52-42.
Tomahawk plays Winneconne Tuesday, February 28th. While Rhinelander, looks to play Ashland.