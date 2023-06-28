RHINELANDER, Wis (WJFW) – Rouman Cinema in Rhinelander is hosting a Free Summer Movie series for community members. George Rouman is the owner, he says the movie theatre industry is starting to recover from the pandemic. Rouman says, “We’re starting to come out of it, pretty rapidly right now.”
To bring more people out to theatres, he is hosting free screenings of kids’ movies every Wednesday morning starting at 10; now until August. This week’s selection was Minions, Rouman’s staff helps select each week’s movie. Emily, a staff manager, says she and the other staff dress up in costumes for each week. Emily says she doesn’t know how many people came to Wednesday’s movie, but they were all smiling.
Rouman says he’s happy to provide families a place to come, get out of the weather, and enjoy a movie on the big screen. Rouman, “Give an opportunity for everybody here in the community to come out and see some free movies, just kinda celebrate movie-going again, and just experience movies in the way they were mean to be seen, in a theatre.”
To check out a list of their upcoming screenings, visit their website here.