MINOCQUA, Wisc. (WJFW)-Lakeland Union came into the Friday Night game on a four-game winning streak. The T-birds are sitting at number four in the Great Northern Conference above Rhinelander. The Hodags have had trouble in their last seven games and were looking to end the T-birds streak.
Although the T-birds had a good turn out in the student section, the Hodags had their mind on a mission to break Lakeland’s win streak, and their own losing streak. Rhinelander started the game firing with Will Gretzinger letting loose a threes. The aggression from Rhinelanders defense shocked Lakeland Union and causing mistakes. The Hodags used the forced turnovers to their advantage and kept the momentum going.
The Hodags take down the T-birds in a nail-biting game 57 to 53. Rhinelander is now tied with Lakeland Union in the Great Northern Conference with a record of 4-6.
Rhinelander should be feeling good about that win as they host Marathon, February 11th. While Lakeland Union will travel to play Crandon on Tuesday, February 14th.