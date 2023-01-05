RHINELANDER, Wisc. (WJFW)- Rhinelander High School's boys hockey team has been on a roll this season. They ended 2022 with a 4-1 win over Marshfield to give them some much needed momentum heading in to 2023, with postseason quickly approaching.
Their first game of 2023 was a Great Northern Conference match against Medford. The Hodags were 5-1 before their matchup on Thursday while the Raiders were 3-7, coming off of an impressive 4-3 win against Viroqua on December 30th.
This game saw no shortage of goals, except for the 2nd period, which only saw one goal made by Connor Gowey for Medford. That made it 3-2 Rhinelander after the Hodags used three big goals in the 1st period to go up 3-1 after the first period.
Then, in the third period, Joey Belanger scored three more goals to bring his total up to four on the night to help the Hodags win it 8-3. To go along with Belanger's three goals in the third period, Layne Roeser and AJ Turek added one each as well.
With the win, Rhinelander improves to 6-1 on the season, and got some much needed points in the Great Northern Conference standings. Medford, on the other hand, falls to 3-8 on the season.
Rhinelander improves their winning streak to two games, and will look to make it three in a row when they travel to Schofield for a matchup with D.C. Everest on Tuesday. Medford will look to get back in the win column when they travel to Shawano for a game against Shawano/Bonduel/Clintonville on Tuesday.
